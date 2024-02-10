Leeds United vs Rotherham United takes place at Elland Road this afternoon as the hosts look to maintain their impressive winning streak.

Leeds United will be looking to build on their incredible home form against the visiting Millers. Daniel Farke’s side have yet to taste defeat since the start of 2024.

They have conceded just three goals across eight games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets. In the Championship, they have won all five games since the turn of the year, conceding just once against Preston North End.

This form has seen them leapfrog Ipswich Town into 3rd place in the table. They are hot on the heels of an equally impressive Southampton side, who they sit one point behind.

Leeds United’s visitors from South Yorkshire are rooted to the foot of the table. Rotherham United sit 24th and have won just 19 points across 29 games. Leam Richardson’s side are 12 points from safety and a return to League One looks to be on the cards.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Rotherham United…

Crysencio Summerville

Rotherham United’s defenders will need to be on top of their game, and not just the one tasked with marking Summerville. He came off the bench against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup replay and kickstarted a revival.

He is extremely quick, carries the ball well at his feet, and likes to drive into the box. As defenders back off, he looks to work space, leading to him becoming Leeds United’ leading scorer this season.

Georginio Rutter

Previously played by a huge £35m price-tag, Rutter is looking to keep chipping away at that with his performances in the Championship. At times unplayable, the French youngster is a nightmare for backtracking defenders.

A low centre of gravity, magical feet and a languid dribbling style allows him to effortlessly drift by defenders. This has allowed him to score five goals and provide nine assists this season for Leeds United.

Ethan Ampadu

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke finally gave in and rested Welsh international Ampadu against Plymouth after playing him in every game this season so far. Over recent games, the former Chelsea man has dropped back from midfield into the centre of defence.

This move has shown his quality, not only as a defender. He has also demonstrated the quality of his passing courtesy of raking balls played out of defence. Playing alongside Joe Rodon, he will be a key player for Farke’s side.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Sean Morrison

Faced with the goal threat that Leeds United have, it could be a long day for the Rotherham United defence. At the heart of the Millers’ defence is club captain Morrison.

He will need to play a captain’s role, marshalling the defence against a marauding Whites outfit. Tactically he will need to be on top of his game in an area where Summerville likes to cut in and tease defenders.

Jordan Hugill

With three goals to his name, Hugill is the joint-top scorer at Rotherham United this season. Chances are likely to be limited for him against a Leeds United side who dominate possession and play a high and energetic press.

With chances likely at a premium, Hugill is going to need to be switched on from the get-go. Even the faintest sniff of goal will need to be converted if the Millers are going to get anything out of this game.