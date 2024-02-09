West Brom had a relatively quiet window, signing three players on loan but no one on a permanent deal. Andreas Weimann provides experience having signed on loan from Bristol City, balancing out the youthful exuberance of fellow loanees Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnstone, who arrived from West Ham and Celtic respectively.

However, with the transfer deadline now having passed, the Baggies are eyeing the free agent market, and both Carlos Corberan’s side and fellow Championship outfit Sunderland had been tracking 33-year-old M’Vila.

The midfielder left Olympiacos at the end of last season and has been without a club since. Now Foot Mercato journalist Aouna reports via X that that may soon change. West Brom are now in advanced talks with the 22-cap France international ahead of a potential move to the Hawthorns.

A strong acquisition

West Brom may feel they need more bodies in in order to strengthen their position in the top six and maintain momentum. Having played in France, Italy and in England with Sunderland, M’Vila provides vital experience which will likely help their chances of finishing in the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

He is now 33 however and given he has not played senior football since last season in Greece, he may not necessarily be able to play twice a week for his new side should he finalise the move. He would likely be used in rotation but his experience on and off the pitch will still stand them in good stead.

This update also comes as a blow to Sunderland. The Black Cats were reportedly eyeing a deal for M’Vila too but now look to have lost out to their Championship rivals and fellow top six chasers West Brom.