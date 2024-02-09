Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has reiterated that they will target the free agent market but no targets have been identified at this stage.

Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieran Scott confirmed earlier this week that the club were not afraid to use the free agent market following the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough were unable to recruit an extra forward throughout their winter business despite holding preliminary talks with a number of potential candidates for the role up top. It means a free agent would now be the only route to bolstering their attack before the end of the Championship season.

Morgan Rogers departed Boro to join Premier League outfit Aston Villa, and Matt Crooks is now also set for a surprise exit with MLS side Real Salt Lake prepared to snap him up in the next few days.

With Rogers and Crooks out of the picture, whilst Emmanuel Latte Lath remains sidelined and Josh Coburn continues to be nursed through a groin injury, Carrick’s men have limited options in forward areas which are in need of addressing.

The Northern Echo states that no specific target has been identified nor have any talks taken place. But, Middlesbrough boss Carrick confirms things are constantly being monitored.

“We’re always having conversations like that, and there’s no decisions made either way yet,” said Carrick.

“There are always a lot of factors that come into it.

“We’re always open and our eyes are open if there is an opportunity there for us that we feel will improve us, help us or make things better, then yeah, of course, we’ll always look at it and look to take the opportunity.

“But it doesn’t change today to what the plan was before. It’s ongoing. Sometimes, things pop up that you don’t expect and we’ll act upon it.”

Boro need bolstering

Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood started as striker for Middlesbrough in their last encounter, a 1-1 draw against Sunderland, and will be expected to start in that role until Coburn is fully fit to start.

The latter did come off the bench against the Black Cats, although precaution is needed with the 21-year-old at present to ensure there are no setbacks with his injury. Playing it safe with his return to action could prove pivotal if the free agent market has no fruit to bear.

With Middlesbrough sat 12th in the Championship table as things stand, an additional forward would be welcomed at the Riverside. Who that may be and when they may join is yet to be determined though.