The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Southampton are eyeing an immediate promotion from the Championship this season. They head into their upcoming clash on the back of their 3-0 FA Cup win over Watford last time out.

Russell Martin’s side are 2nd in the table behind Leicester City. The Saints are a point above 3rd place Leeds United with a game in hand.

As for Huddersfield Town, they are only three points above the drop zone. They are without a permanent manager after sacking Darren Moore and have a big decision to make on who to bring in next.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Southampton are in fine form at the moment and will be in confident mood.

“They will see his match as an ideal opportunity to get three more points on the board as they chase down automatic promotion and they should be too strong for Huddersfield.

“The Terriers are in a relegation battle and although they picked up a big 4-0 win last weekend against rivals Sheffield Wednesday, I can’t see them getting anything against the Saints here.”

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“That win over Sheffield Wednesday could be crucial for the confidence of Huddersfield Town, but I can’t help but think a result here will prove a step too far. Southampton are on another level, and they’ll be keen to show it here.

“At the moment, no one can really afford to slip up in the promotion race. Leeds United and the Saints are keeping such a pace, you have to think they’ll slow and stutter soon.

“That said, I’ll be going for a pretty comfortable home win in this one. I’ll say 2-0 to the hosts.”

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-0