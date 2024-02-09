Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher has said Josh Laurent is back in training.

Stoke City are back in Championship action this weekend with an away trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Laurent, 28, has been out of action recently due to injury but is closing in on his return to the pitch.

Schumacher has provided this update on his situation, as per the club’s official website: “Saturday might be too soon for Josh but we have him back in training with the main group, which is another positive sign. Josh is a good player and a big character in the dressing room.

“It will be important to get him back in the matchday squads as soon as we can because we need everybody to be pulling in the right direction and he is a strong player for us.”

Stoke City injury boost

Laurent has made 25 appearances for Stoke in all competitions this season, 22 of which have come in the league, and he has scored two goals.

The Londoner’s contract at the Bet365 Stadium expires in the summer of 2025 meaning he still has over a year left on his deal.

He joined the Potters in 2022 and has since been a regular for them in the middle of the park. He scored five goals in 34 matches during his first year.

Laurent played for Chelsea, QPR, Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers as a youngster before moving up north for the first time in 2016.

He had spells at Hartlepool United and Wigan Athletic before stints at Shrewsbury and Reading.

Stoke signed him to bolster their midfield options and he has proven to be a useful addition.

Getting him back out there will be a boost as they look to climb up the table. The Potters were thumped 5-0 at home by Leicester City last time out.

Schumacher made a positive initial impression after leaving Plymouth Argyle to take over from Alex Neil. However, results have dried up over recent weeks and this Saturday’s clash against Blackburn is a big one.

Stoke are 20th in the table and are only four points above the drop zone.