Sunderland youngster Eliezer Mayenda has said he found out about Hibernian’s interest on the last day of the January transfer window.

Sunderland let the striker leave on loan for Edinburgh on a deal running until the end of the season.

Mayenda, 18, made his debut for his new club last weekend against St Mirren but was left on the bench against Celtic in midweek.

He has revealed how his switch to Scotland came about and has said, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News: “I am happy here, happy to have made the move, and I am looking forward to enjoying my football. I found out about the interest from Hibs on the last day of the transfer window and it sounded like a good option.

“I had been going to the academy at Sunderland, working hard and trying to help the team. But I was happy to sign the loan contract to come here.

"The gaffer (Nick Montgomery) here has told me that the most important thing is just to work every day. He knows I am young and still developing as a footballer, so I have to work and work every time I am on the training pitch or in the gym."

Sunderland man on loan exit

Mayenda’s move to Hibs is a chance for him to get some regular game time under his belt to boost his development.

He played only five times for Sunderland during the first-half of this season and found it hard to get into their team.

As opposed to playing youth football, he will benefit a lot from playing in the Scottish Premiership between now and the summer.

The Black Cats swooped to land him in July last year and he penned a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light meaning he is part of the long-term plans of the North East outfit.

Mayenda started his career with spells at Ebro, Breuillet FC and CS Brétigny before joining Sochaux in 2019. He then rose into the first-team of the latter and scored once in 16 matches before Sunderland lured him to England from Ligue 2.

He has temporarily left behind a team who are eyeing a place in the Championship play-offs. Michael Beale’s side drew 1-1 away at Middlesbrough last time out.

They are currently sat in 8th place in the table and are a point outside the top six. Up next is a home clash against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.