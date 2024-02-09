Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City sees two struggling sides pit against one another under the Hillsborough floodlights. The Owls are firmly in the relegation picture with eight points separating them and safety, while the Blues sit 19th in the Championship table, four points clear of the drop.

With both sides in dire need of three points, here are five players who could dictate Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City tonight…

Krystian Bielik

Poland international Bielik has faced a new challenge in recent weeks, dropping from his defensive midfield role to centre-back. He offers a calming presence on the ball at the back and will be tasked with keeping the Owls quiet tonight.

If he’s on his game, the hosts could find it hard to break through. It will be intriguing to see just who partners him in defence though.

Djeidi Gassama

Gassama has shown signs of a really promising young winger. He’s a tricky customer for full-backs to deal with and could prove crucial in the fight to maintain Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship status.

After spending much of the season in and out of the team, the 20-year-old has started six straight league games and could be in for a starring role against Birmingham City tonight.

Siriki Dembele

The Blues have their own lively winger in the form of Siriki Dembele though. The former Peterborough United star has the ability to turn the game around at the flick of a switch, but he’ll be eager to find form again.

He can find joy getting at the Wednesday full-backs but with strong competition for a starting spot, Dembele may need a strong performance.

Ike Ugbo

Winter signing Ugbo will be hoping to break into the starting XI sooner rather than later. But, he can have an impact off the bench for Danny Rohl too. His arrival eases the pressure on teenage star Bailey Cadamarteri and hopefully gives him the chance to start regularly after his spell with Cardiff City.

The ex-Chelsea youngster is determined to prove himself at this level and he could prove key to a valuable victory.

Jay Stansfield

Last but not least is Birmingham City’s own striker, Fulham loanee Stansfield. He’s been the leading goal threat for the Blues this season and against a Sheffield Wednesday side that has capitulated at times, the youngster could definitely be amongst the goals again.