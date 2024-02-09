Rotherham United only signed Daniel Ayala in October, but the 33-year-old has now been left out of the Millers’ 25-man squad list for the remainder of the season.

Rotherham United are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, sat 24th and 12 points adrift of safety with 17 games to go.

Ayala was brought in on a short-term deal to offer defensive cover, but ultimately hasn’t been able to make an impact at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Now, looks to have played his final game for the club following his injury and omission from the squad-list.

During his stay in South Yorkshire, the Spaniard has featured on seven occasions in the Championship, none of which resulted in wins and only one of which the Millers managed a clean sheet. Ayala also managed to get sent off twice within those seven appearances – to make matters worse they were in consecutive matches.

He received two yellow cards within the space of five minutes against Swansea City, leaving Rotherham United with ten men from the 17th minute onwards. Ayala then picked up another two yellows against Plymouth Argyle on his return to leave Leam Richardson’s men down to 10 from the 55th minute.

The centre-back, best known for his time at Middlesbrough, is out of contract in the summer. After this latest development, a departure at the end of his deal seems inevitable.

Ayala pre-Rotherham

A graduate of the Liverpool academy, Ayala made five appearances for the Reds between 2009 and 2011, alongside loan moves to Hull City and Derby County. He permanently signed for Norwich City in 2011, where he made 10 appearances alongside loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Boro before he signed permanently for the latter in 2014.

Over six years with Middlesbrough, he made 216 appearances. 14 of those came in the Premier League, where he also managed a goal.

After leaving Boro for Blackburn Rovers in 2020, Ayala would spend three years at Ewood Park, featuring on 58 occasions before becoming a free agent and eventually linking up with the Millers this season.

It is unknown as of yet what comes next for the former Spain U21 international, but nothing will be decided until he returns from his achilles tendon injury. A new club will likely be on the horizon this summer should he not hang up his boots.