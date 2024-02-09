QPR youngster Rayan Kolli continues to work his way back up to full fitness, as detailed on their official club website.

QPR are back in Championship action this weekend with a home clash against play-off hopefuls Norwich City.

Kolli, 18, is their only absentee and Marti Cifuentes has pretty much a fully fit squad of players to choose from.

The Hoops have confirmed that the teenager is on the road to recovery as they look to get him back out on the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

QPR youngster remains out

Kolli has been on the books at QPR for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the second tier outfit at various youth levels so far and penned his first professional contract in January last year.

The London-born man, who represents Algeria Under-20’s, made his first-team debut in an EFL Cup clash against Norwich last August.

Kolli has since made 11 appearances in all competitions for the R’s this term, 10 of which have come in the league.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his injury came at an irritating time for him just as he was getting plenty of senior action. The prospect is under contract with the Hoops until 2025.

Cifuentes’ men will be in confident mood heading into their upcoming clash against the Canaries. They won 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out with Ilias Chair and Joe Hodge on the scoresheet at Ewood Park.

The R’s are now 22nd in the table and are in the drop zone with Yorkshire pair Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday. They are only three points from safety.