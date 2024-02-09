Preston North End youngster Kacper Pasiek has joined Warrington Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Preston North End have let the defender head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Pasiek, 18, is currently a second year scholar at Deepdale and will be eager to get plenty of game time in the National League North.

The Lilywhites have confirmed he has departed on short-term basis.

Preston North End loan exit

Pasiek’s move to Warrington is a chance for him to boost his development before eventually heading back to his parent club.

He will benefit a lot from playing some senior football as opposed to with the Lilywhites’ at youth level.

The versatile defender, who can play at left-back or in the centre-back, will be keen to land himself a professional contract later this year and his stint in non-league now is a good opportunity for him to show what he can do.

Pasiek joined Preston at the age of nine and has since risen up through their academy ranks. He is awaiting his first-team debut for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He has been a key player for the Under-19’s in this campaign and has scored an impressive 10 goals in 29 matches to date.

Pasiek temporarily leaves behind a Preston team who will be in good spirits after their 3-2 win at home to automatic promotion chasing Ipswich Town last time out.

They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Wales to face Cardiff City as they look to build some momentum now.

Lowe’s men are 10th in the table and are three points off the play-offs.