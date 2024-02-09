Hull City’s Liam Rosenior has labelled Swansea City boss Luke Williams as an ‘outstanding’ coach.

Hull City take on the Welsh side this weekend at the MKM Stadium as they look for a third win on the bounce.

Williams, 42, was chosen by Swansea as their replacement for Michael Duff earlier this winter.

Rosenior has said in his pre-game press conference, as per the Tigers’ official X account: “Luke (Williams) is an outstanding coach. He fits Swansea’s personality for what they want to see in a team and I think he will do an outstanding job there; it will be a difficult game.”

Hull City boss hails Swansea City man

Williams has struggled for results since taking over at Swansea. He has won once in his opening six games and his side have been dragged down to 17th in the table, just five points above the drop.

Prior to his move to the Swansea.com Stadium in early January, the Londoner spent a year-and-a-half at Notts County and did an impressive job at Meadow Lane.

He guided the Magpies to promotion to League Two along with Wrexham last year after they beat Chesterfield in the National League play-off final at Wembley.

Williams has also coached in the past at Brighton and Hove Albion, Swindon Town and Bristol City and will be eager to start picking up more points with the Swans.

They are in for a tough task against Hull on Saturday. The Tigers are 6th in the table and have won their last two matches 1-0 against Sunderland and Millwall.

Rosenior’s men had a busy January transfer window and brought in seven new faces including Fabio Carvalho, Anass Zaroury and Ryan Giles. They have a lot of depth in their squad now and have some big games coming up as they look to keep their push for promotion on track.