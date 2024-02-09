Norwich City boss David Wagner has said Jonathan Rowe is in ‘contention’ to play this weekend.

Norwich City are in Championship action again with an away trip to QPR.

Rowe, 20, has missed their last two matches with a broken hand but is now training.

Wagner has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Pink Un: “Jonny trained without any issues. To be totally honest it was not the most intense session (on Thursday) but he looks that he is back and in contention.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Norwich City injury latest

Having Rowe back would be a massive boost for Norwich as they prepare to face a QPR side who are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

This won’t be an easy match for the Canaries as the R’s head into it on the back of a 2-1 away win at Blackburn Rovers. However, Wagner’s men will be in confident mood after beating Coventry City 2-1 last time out.

Norwich are now 9th in the table and are only a point outside the play-offs. They could rise into the top six on Saturday if they beat the Hoops and other teams like Coventry, Hull City and Sunderland lose.

Rowe has been a massive player for them so far this term and they managed to keep hold of him during the January transfer window.

He has scored 13 goals in all competitions in this campaign and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The attacker has been on the books at Carrow Road for his whole career to date and has risen up through their youth ranks.

Rowe has become one of Norwich’s most prized assets and he is battling to get back on the pitch against QPR. Wagner’s men won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in November with Hwang Ui-jo on the scoresheet.