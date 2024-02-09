Northampton Town new boy Dominic Gape has said it ‘made sense’ to join Sutton United for the first-half of this season.

Northampton Town have swooped to sign the midfielder on a free transfer this winter.

Gape, 29, became available for free after his contract at Sutton expired in League Two.

He has reflected on his time with the U’s and has said, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: “Sutton worked well for me in terms of location so it made sense for me to sign a short-term deal with them until January. I played a few games for Sutton but my contract finished last month.

“It’s never nice being out of contract but every footballer needs that self-belief about what they are capable of and what they can be part of and I’m lucky enough to have played over 200 games at League One, League Two and Championship level.”

Northampton Town new boy on Sutton United stint

Gape cut ties with Wycombe Wanderers at the end of the last campaign and became available.

He subsequently had a trial at QPR in the Championship whilst Gareth Ainsworth was still in charge of the Hoops, as per a report by West London Sport, but nothing materialised in the end.

The Dorset-born man was also linked with fourth tier table toppers Stockport County, as per Football League World, but didn’t end up moving up north.

Sutton landed him in October and he was an eye-catching addition for the London outfit. He played a handful of games for them and despite their troubles on the pitch, he will have benefitted from the game time.

They decided not to keep him for longer when his deal ran out last month and Northampton snapped him up.

Gape is a product of the Southampton academy and rose up through their youth ranks before playing once for their first-team.

He then left the Saints in 2016 for Wycombe and went on to play 206 matches for the Chairboys altogether, scoring four goals. The Cobbers’ recent recruit also played in the Championship during his stint at Adams Park.

Northampton are in action this weekend with a home clash against promotion chasing Bolton Wanderers.