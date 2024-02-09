‘Must-win’ – Blackpool vs Oxford United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackpool vs Oxford United prediction ahead of their League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool head into the fixture sat 8th in the League One table, one spot below Oxford United in 7th. Both sides hopeful of achieving a spot in the play-offs come May but are in need of more consistency.

The Seasiders’ form has been up and down as of late, having won four, drawn one and lost three of their last eight League One encounters. Their last outing was a 1-0 defeat to 6th place Stevenage, who are now six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s men.

Oxford United are just one point outside of the play-off positions, although had previously spent a lot of time in the top six before a drop-off in form following Liam Manning’s departure to manage Championship outfit Bristol City.

Now under Des Buckingham’s leadership, the U’s have won just one of their last seven in all competitions. That was a 3-1 away victory over bottom of the table Carlisle United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is a massive game in the hunt for the play-offs and Blackpool will see this as a must-win in order to make up ground on their visitors this weekend.

“Oxford have not clicked in quite the same way since Manning’s exit, and could be under serious trouble of not returning to the top six should their form continue in the way it has been recently.

“The Seasiders will want to put things right following their recent defeat to Stevenage, and I think home advantage will play a part on Saturday.

“I am edging towards a narrow win for the hosts.”

Blackpool vs Oxford United prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

James Ray

“The last couple of play-off spots feel like they’re really up for grabs. Blackpool and Oxford United will both be determined to occupy one, but they have to really bring things together over the remainder of the season if they’re to do so.

“With that said, this could prove to be a really important game. Unfortunately for the visitors, it’s one I see Blackpool winning.

“Oxford just can’t find any consistent winning form and with the Tangerines boasting a strong home record, I think they’ll take all three points in this one. I’ll go for a 2-1 home win.”

Blackpool vs Oxford United prediction: 2-1