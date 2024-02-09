Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has confirmed Marcus Forss is fit and available to face Bristol City at the Riverside this weekend, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are hoping to get back to winning ways after back-to-back 1-1 draws. Their last win came in the middle of January with the 3-1 victory over Millwall.

Integral to their getting points on the board across those last three games has been Forss. The forward had only just returned from injury after missing the previous 14 Championship games, and found the net immediately after coming on against Millwall. He then scored in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United and in the draw with rivals Sunderland.

Having scored in three consecutive games in a row, seeing the 24-year-old subbed off with what looked like an injury against the Black Cats will have been a worrying sight for Boro supporters.

However, speaking to The Northern Echo, Carrick confirmed it was precautionary and their in-form Finn is available for selection.

“It was just a bit of cramp, so no major concern in the end. That’s good because he’s looked really sharp since coming back,” he said.

“He brings that eye for goal for us, and he has that sense of space in the box and composure to finish the chances off. He is clinical, and we will obviously need a lot of that between now and the end of the season.”

Can be the difference for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have lost the goalscoring prowess of both Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer. The pair have moved onto pastures new with Ajax and Sheffield United respectively, and Boro are yet to replace their goals.

They did sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Atalanta, but injury problems have surfaced throughout the campaign. A similar fate could also be said of youngster Josh Coburn too. Therefore, with Forss returning to fitness this is a huge relief for Carrick and for the Teessiders.

Despite having played out wide on the right more often than not, he can play centrally. He could be tasked with leading the line, especially considering his knack for goals in recent weeks. Having him fit and firing will help massively in their quest for a top six finish.