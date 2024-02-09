‘Looking over their shoulder’ – Coventry City vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Coventry City will be looking to bounce back against Millwall in the Championship‘s Sunday lunchtime kick off. The Sky Blues saw their unbeaten run ended by Norwich City in their last league outing, though a midweek FA Cup replay thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday will have boosted spirits again.

Mark Robins’ side sit just outside the play-offs amid their remarkable turnaround. They’re 8th coming into this weekend’s games, a point off Hull City.

Millwall meanwhile managed to put some distance between themselves and the drop with a decent run, but they’re struggling for form again. They’re winless in four in the league, losing three of those.

Five points separate themselves and the drop and sit 16th in the Championship table, so there’s still work to do for Joe Edwards and co.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Coventry City will be disappointed to have seen their impressive run come to an end last weekend, but their midweek thumping of Wednesday will have restored confidence. Here, I can see them claiming all three points.

“Millwall have shown they’re a side to be wary of at times but they’ve struggled in this recent run. It will have Edwards and co looking over their shoulder, and another defeat here won’t help their bid to move away from the relegation picture.

“I’m confident the Lions will be just fine, but they could be beaten again in this one. I’ll say the hosts win 2-0.”

Coventry City vs Millwall prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Harry Mail

“Coventry were in strong form before their loss away at Norwich City last time out. They have slipped out of the play-offs at the expense of Hull City.

“This game is a chance for the Sky Blues to return to winning ways though and I’ll think they’ll take it.

“Millwall are a work in progress under Joe Edwards and although he has made a positive impression since taking over from Gary Rowett, I don’t think this is his squad yet and he could do with another transfer window to firmly put his own stamp on the Lions.”

Coventry City vs Millwall prediction: 2-0