‘Late play-off contenders’ – Barnsley vs Leyton Orient prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Leyton Orient prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley come into this weekend’s game looking to get back to winning ways in League One. After seeing their unbeaten run ended by Exeter City, the Tykes played out a 1-1 draw with fellow promotion hunters Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Neill Collins’ side remain in the play-off spots in 5th. They hold a two-point gap to 7th placed Oxford United with a game in hand.

Leyton Orient meanwhile have embarked on a fantastic march all the way up to 9th in the League One table. They’ve gone eight games without defeat, winning six of those and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

With seven points separating them and the top six, a late play-off push isn’t out of the question if they can maintain such form.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Barnsley are in for a tough game here. They’ve enjoyed a pretty strong season of their own on the pitch but with Leyton Orient absolutely flying, they could taste defeat this weekend.

“I thought Orient would do pretty well on their return to the third-tier. Prior to this run, they were sitting fairly comfortably in mid-table, but this recent form has propelled them up the league and beyond what myself and many thought they could do.

“Honestly, in such form, they could be late play-off contenders. Both sides are in for a tough one here, and I think it’ll end level.”

Barnsley vs Leyton Orient prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Barnsley have been in good form recently and are hoping to claw themselves out of League One this term after losing in the play-off final last year.

“Striker Devante Cole has been prolific this season and they need to make the most of him whilst he is still with them with his long-term future at Oakwell up in the air.

“Leyton Orient will be a tricky opponent for the Tykes and they will fancy their chances of getting a result at Oakwell. However, I can see the hosts narrowly sneaking it here.”

Barnsley vs Leyton Orient prediction: 2-1