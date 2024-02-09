The latest Derby County team news as Paul Warne’s side gear up to face Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County return to Pride Park this weekend following their 1-0 victory over Charlton Athletic last Saturday, which saw them rise to 2nd in the table.

The Rams wrapped up the three points courtesy of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s first-half strike. The victory also saw them capitalise on Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers dropping points to jump into the automatic spots.

When Warne’s men last met Shrewsbury Town, the hosts recorded a 1-0 win over the Rams due to a Conor Hourihane own goal. There is no doubt that the Rams will be out for revenge on home soil as they look to maintain their place in the top two.

Derby County team news

Supporters might have been concerned when match-winner Mendez-Laing was subbed off through injury shortly after his goal against Charlton Athletic, but Warne has eased worries with an update on the Guatemala international.

“The update is he’s sore,” the Rams boss told Derbyshire Live.

“I think he’ll be fine, but he’s just sore, so I don’t think he’ll be on the grass today, but the intention is he trains tomorrow. So he should be fine.

“It’s just a knock on his foot although it did swell, I’ll give him that. But we’ve got Doc in today who’s jabbing him and draining him and all sorts, so he’ll have a great time. So he should be okay.”

So, Mendez-Laing’s injury is thankfully not one to worry about, according to Warne.

The Rams are still without a number of first-team players and James Collins remains the only fit senior striker with Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington still continuing their recoveries, although the latter has begun training again. Long-term absentee Jake Rooney is still unavailable following the injury he sustained at the beginning of the season, although he is said to be making better progress than expected.

Craig Forsyth remains out through the calf injury he picked up in the Rams’ win over Fleetwood Town in January. Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules is unlikely to feature again this season after damaging his hamstring against Reading.

Starting XI

Vickers (GK)

Cashin

Nelson

Bradley

Sibley

Ward

Adams

Bird

Hourihane

Mendez-Laing

Collins

Predicting the side for the clash with Shrewsbury this weekend seems quite a straightforward one. Warne rarely changes a winning squad unless he has to, and with Mendez-Laing seemingly fine it would be a surprise if the Derby gaffer switched things up.

If the winger did not quite make the cut, then Tom Barkhuizen may be preferred to fill in just behind Collins up top.