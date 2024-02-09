The72’s writers offer their Carlisle United vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of their League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Carlisle United head into Saturday’s fixture rooted to the bottom of the League One table. They haven’t gained a single point from their last five fixtures having tasted defeat in each of them.

They are currently 11 points adrift of safety and look destined to return to League Two at the first time of asking in what has been a disappointing campaign for the Cumbrians.

Portsmouth are in the polar opposite position, happily sitting top of the pile. They come into this one off the back of a damning triple injury blow though, with Tom McIntyre, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin joining Regan Poole and Alex Robertson out for the rest of the season.

Pompey are chasing a return to the Championship for the first time since the 2011/12 season and look well-equipped to do so under John Mousinho’s guidance following three wins from their last four encounters.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Carlisle look like an already defeated side at the moment, and I do not fancy their chances against an in-form Portsmouth side this weekend.

“The Cumbrians seem as though they are just waiting for relegation to be confirmed to put them out of their misery, and Pompey will hope to take full advantage in their pursuit to nail down an automatic spot.

“It is hard to see anything besides an away win on Saturday, I think Mousinho’s men get the job done with conviction.”

Carlisle United vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“It’s safe to say it’s been a season to forget for Carlisle United. They’ll be hoping their winter business can turn around their fortunes but with 11 points separating them and safety after five straight losses, it’s not looking great.

“Pompey have been prone to a surprise banana skin before and with three more players cast to the sidelines, Mousinho and co will have to battle through advertsity if they’re to return to the Championship.

“I have to go for an away win here though.”

Carlisle United vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-2