Ipswich Town vs West Brom takes place in the Championship this weekend, with the clash kicking off at Portman Road at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town vs West Brom sees two Championship promotion hopefuls pit against one another. The Tractor Boys have slipped to 4th in the Championship table amid a run of one win in eight, but they remain comfortably ahead of the Baggies in 5th.

A win for either side could prove crucial and will be a statement to the other promotion-chasing sides. But who could prove pivotal in the tie? Here, we pick out five players who could dictate Ipswich Town vs West Brom…

Kieffer Moore

In his second debut for Ipswich Town, Moore only came on off the bench but still had a big impact on the game. He scored twice but his efforts weren’t enough to inspire a comeback against Preston North End.

After such a performance, the towering talisman should come straight into the starting XI. Moore’s physicality and aerial ability will make him a tough test for just about any Championship defender.

John Swift

Attacking midfielder Swift is central to how Carlos Corberan’s side attack and he has the ability to inspire the Baggies to a valuable win here. He’s a goalscoring threat to be wary of and his technical ability means he’s constantly looking to create openings.

Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo will have a challenge on their hands keeping him quiet.

Leif Davis

The earlier mentioned Moore has spoken about how he and creative left-back Davis have already built a good relationship. If the new striker starts, expect Davis to be constantly sending crosses into the box for him.

The 24-year-old is Ipswich Town’s top creative threat with with a fantastic 13 assists to his name so far.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante is West Brom’s leading goalscorer and if the Ipswich Town backline proves leaky once again, expect him to pounce. He’s a lively presence at the top of the pitch who isn’t afraid to drift into wide areas, meaning his movement will need to be closely monitored.

Jeremy Sarmiento

Last but not least is an Ipswich Town player that West Brom will already know all about. Winger Sarmiento spent the first half of the season with the Baggies and will be out to haunt his former loan club this weekend.

Even if he drops out of the starting XI, his trickery will make him one to watch if he features off the bench.