Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said their ‘mini crisis’ with injuries is improving as they bid to maintain their promotion push.

Bolton Wanderers are in with a fantastic shot of promotion this season. They sit 3rd in the League One table with a number of games in hand on the teams around them.

The Trotters have two games in hand on 2nd place Derby County and 4th place Peterborough United. Most encouragingly though, they have three games in hand on leaders Portsmouth as the final stretch of the season nears.

Evatt’s men have suffered a ‘mini-crisis’ on the injury front of late. However, the Wanderers boss has offered an update suggesting that he may have his whole squad back to full fitness before the end of the season.

Most importantly though, key centre-backs Eoin Toal and Ricardo Santos are both closing in on returns. As quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt said:

“Things are gradually improving.

“Eoin [Toal] is recovering well. We are trying to nick days here and there to give him some rest and recovery in between games but the ‘mini-crisis’ we had in January is now starting to pass.

“Rico isn’t far away at all. He will probably be back on the grass early next week and it is a decision where we try and take a calculated risk. There is always some element of risk associated with players returning from injury but we want enough credit in the bank to make sure the same thing doesn’t reoccur.”

The Bolton Wanderers boss later added:

“Everyone is doing well, some are closer than others, but it has been good to see that they all want to get back involved.”

Long-term absentees George Johnston, Dan Nlundulu and Randell Williams are all expected to back training within the next few months, which will be welcome news to supporters. They are all said to be making good progress in their respective rehab programmes.

The Wanderers returning soon…

Toal is also making good progress on the shorter-term injury front. He had suffered an achilles problem but should not be too far away from returning now. Fellow defender Santos is another who is edging closer to a return, which will prove to be a huge boost.

Will Forrester is another centre-back who is closing in on a return to action. He has stepped up his recovery from a hamstring problem.

It is brilliant news for Bolton Wanderers, who have managed exceptionally well without the six injured men. But, they will be no doubt boosted further once they become available one by one as the campaign progresses.

Evatt’s men face Northampton Town away from home on Saturday afternoon in League One action. They will be hoping to go four games unbeaten in the third tier following a 1-1 draw with play-off hopefuls Barnsley last time out.