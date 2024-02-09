Charlton Athletic loanee Scott Fraser has admitted he’s got his eyes on a permanent stay with Hearts after his temporary switch in January.

Charlton Athletic recruited Scottish midfielder Fraser in the January transfer window of 2022. He’d struggled to make an impact at Portman Road following starring stints in League One with Burton Albion and MK Dons.

The 2022/23 campaign saw the 28-year-old notch nine goals and five assists in 47 games across all competitions but the first half of the current season has been a tough one. As a result, he sealed a loan exit last month, returning north of the border with Hearts.

Now, Fraser admits his sights are set on a stay in Scotland. As quoted by the Edinburgh Evening News, the Charlton Athletic loanee insisted he’s respectful of the fact a year will still be left on his Addicks deal come the summer, but his aim is to prove he’s deserving of a permanent Hearts stay.

He said:

“Yeah, I think so. The manager spoke about some previous interest. Maybe back then it wasn’t the right time for myself and my club. Obviously financial restrictions come into it. For me, the happiness I have felt in my football and personal life is something I’ve lacked over the past six months.

“I’ve got to respect the fact I have another year left on my Charlton contract. I respect the club and what they did for me, but I don’t think it’s any secret that I would like to move home on a more permanent basis. Whether something can be done or not? Hopefully. We’ll see.

“It’s alright the manager saying there has been previous interest and that he would like to do something longer-term, but if I come in and force things then that’s on me. That’s my plan – to show I’ve got the ability to come in and improve the team.

“The more training sessions I get and the more minutes on the pitch I get, I feel I will get better.”

Best for Fraser?

It’s certainly not been an easy season for anyone at The Valley. Poor performances on the pitch have dragged them into a relegation battle and managerial changes have created an unsettling environment for players, with Fraser seemingly among those to have found the last six months or so challenging.

His spells in the EFL have shown just what he’s capable of. Be it in a box-to-box role or as an advanced midfielder, the Scot has proven himself as a strong asset in the middle of the park, offering the threat of goals and assists.

However, it seems his sights are set on a permanent move away from Charlton Athletic. Fraser’s deal runs until 2025 but it could be best for both the player and the club to strike an exit deal once he returns from his Hearts loan.