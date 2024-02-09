Sunderland winger Jack Clarke is set to draw further interest from Lazio in the summer but the Italians are also keen on Jobe Bellingham, as per Sunderland Nation.

Lazio were unsuccessful with their €16m bid for Sunderland star Clarke in the final few days of the transfer window having seemingly identified the Championship as a pool of talent they are keen to dip into for business.

Their rejected bid for Clarke last month was also accompanied by an enquiry into Bellingham’s availability according to Sunderland Nation.

The Serie A giants also failed in their attempt to lure Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker to Italy. However, they are expected to return to England’s second tier in the summer with a bigger budget in hopes of bolstering their squad with English talent.

Sunderland, currently sat 8th in the Championship table, had no issue rejecting Lazio’s bid for Clarke in January. The offer was said to be nowhere near their valuation of the winger, who they had no interest in selling given their ambition of fighting for promotion to the Premier League once again.

Retaining key assets

If Michael Beale’s men are still in the second tier next season, however, it may be tougher for them to retain their key players.

As far as Bellingham is concerned, the 18-year-old just wants to play football. Lazio’s issue is that they will have to convince the brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham that he will continue to get regular game time should he make the switch overseas.

The midfielder has started all of the Black Cats’ fixtures this season bar one, and has a lot of potential suitors in Europe including his brother’s team Los Blancos. Spurs and Chelsea are also reportedly keen on the teenager, meaning that Maurizio Sarri’s men would have to be hot on their heels this summer in order to snap up Bellingham.

One thing is for certain, it is bound to be an interesting period of time for Sunderland between this season and the next regardless of what division they are in.