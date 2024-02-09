Leeds United swooped on Tottenham Hotspur to sign centre-back Rodon in the summer transfer window. He’d found game time hard to come by in North London and since moving to Elland Road, the Welshman has been a huge hit.

Rodon has been an ever-present figure in Daniel Farke’s backline. He’s played 30 times across all competitions and has maintained a high standard all season, be it alongside Pascal Strujk, Ethan Ampadu or any other of the Whites’ defensive options.

In January, the possibility of a permanent deal was mooted. Football Insider claimed a deal was being worked on amid his increasing price tag but ultimately, it never came to fruition.

Now, the same news outlet states that Leeds United are likely to need promotion if they’re to keep Rodon. He’s expected to draw plenty of interest when he returns to Tottenham Hotspur and with Premier League teams likely to be keen, a permanent deal could be hard to come by if Farke’s side remain in the Championship.

One to hold onto

Promoted teams often look to hold onto their influential loan men after rising up divisions. Given how impressive Rodon has been, it’s not much of a surprise that Leeds United have had eyes on keeping him in the long-term.

After a January deal proved too pricey though, it’s perhaps not exactly surprising that they may require promotion to keep him though. Premier League interest will make that hard even when ignoring the potential £20m valuation that was mentioned before too.

Until that time comes around though, Rodon will be remaining fully focused on maintaining his high standards as Leeds United fight it out towards the top of the Championship table. They sit 3rd as it stands, a point behind Southampton having played a game more.