‘Could be three or four’ – Leeds United vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United come into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United looking to continue their fantastic run of form. They’re yet to taste defeat in 2024 and have now won five Championship games in a row.

The Whites are still a point off Southampton, who occupy 2nd. The Saints have a game in hand too, so Daniel Farke’s side still have work to do if they’re to break into the automatic promotion spots.

Rotherham United meanwhile are rooted the bottom of the Championship table. They’re without a win in five league games, drawing three and losing two.

With 12 points separating the Millers and safety, it seems a drop down to League One awaits them.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“You can’t write anyone off in the Championship, but you have to feel Rotherham United are in for a tough one here. Rooted to the bottom of the table and struggling on the road, there aren’t many harder places to go than Elland Road right now.

“Leeds United are purring but with Southampton maintaining excellent form themselves, they have no choice but to keep pushing if they’re to break into the top two. There will be bumps and challenges along the way, but I can’t see a slip up coming here.

“If Farke’s side are on their game, it could be three or four. I’ll say they win 3-0.”

Leeds United vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“Leeds are in decent form as they chase down a place in the top two under Daniel Farke.

“The Whites are also very strong at home so I can see them having no problem beating Rotherham at Elland Road this weekend.

“Leam Richardson’s side are bottom of the table and are struggling to compete at this level this season. It looks like they will be dropping back into League One unless they can start picking up some wins fast.”

Leeds United vs Rotherham United prediction: 4-1