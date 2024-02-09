Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said Chuks Aneke is back in training.

Charlton Athletic are back in League One action with an away trip to Reading this weekend and they begin life under their new manager.

Aneke, 30, has been sidelined with injury since October and his return is coming at a useful time for the Addicks.

Although has Jones has refused to reveal when he will be back on the pitch, he has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by London News Online: “Chuks is training with us. But at no point during my point at Charlton will I give any inclination if anyone is playing.

“What I can say is that he is back in full training with us but it is when the right time to put him in is.”

Charlton Athletic boost

Aneke’s impending return is a big boost for Charlton as they look to rise up the table and away from the drop zone after their recent poor run of form.

The attacker adds more experience into their ranks and more competition for places at the top end of the pitch.

He re-joined the club back in 2022 after a brief spell at Birmingham City and has since scored eight goals in 35 games, building on the 17 in 61 he fired during his first stint at The Valley.

Aneke is an Arsenal academy graduate and played once for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having plenty of loan spells away from the Gunners at Stevenage, Preston North End and Crewe Alexandra to boost his development.

He then left the Emirates Stadium permanently and played for Zulte Waregem and MK Dons before making Charlton his home.

The forward’s contract with the Addicks expires in 2025 meaning he still has over a year left on his deal.

Aneke will be itching to help his side again now as he heads back to training and Jones has a decision to make as to when to throw him back in.