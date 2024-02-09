Carlisle United have appointed Billy Barr as their new first-team coach, as announced by their official club website.

Carlisle United have brought in the Yorkshireman to boost their backroom staff under Paul Simpson. He played for the club from 1997 to 2000.

Barr, 55, last worked as the assistant manager at Dundee but left at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

The Cumbrians have now announced that he has joined them on a deal until the end of the campaign.

New face at Carlisle United

Barr will bring in some new ideas at Carlisle as they look to stay up in League One this term. They are currently bottom of the table.

The Cumbrians were promoted from League Two last year and have found the step up a division tough. They are 11 points from safety with 16 games left to play, starting with a clash against league leaders Portsmouth at Brunton Park this weekend.

As well as his spell at Carlisle, Barr had stints at Halifax Town, Crewe Alexandra, Workington and Gretna before calling time on his playing days in 2003.

He had a caretaker stint in charge of the Cumbrians right at the end of his career before embarking on coaching roles at Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham.

Barr then started to work under Gary Bowyer at Blackburn Rovers and went on to follow him to Salford City and Dundee.

The pair helped the latter win promotion from the Scottish Championship in the last campaign but both left in the summer.

Bowyer remains without a team but Barr has decided to link back up with Carlisle now for a new challenge.