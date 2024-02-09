Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster has said he ‘absolutely loved’ his time at Port Vale.

Port Vale swooped to land the youngster on loan in the summer transfer window to boost their options in the middle of the park under former boss Andy Crosby.

Arblaster, 19, made 20 appearances for the Valiants in League One during the first-half of this season and chipped in with a couple of goals before returning to Bramall Lane last month.

He has looked back on his spell at Vale Park and has said, as per SUFC TV (via The Star): “I absolutely loved it there and my time was brilliant.

“The staff and the players, I really got along with everyone there and I really had a good connection with the fans. I couldn’t have really asked for much more for my first professional loan out there. But I’m back, hopefully playing for Sheffield United.

“Fitness-wise, I’ve been out on the grass over a week now so I’m getting there and I feel like I’m back and I’m ready to help the lads.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Former Port Vale loan man looks back on spell

Losing Arblaster earlier this winter was a big blow for Port Vale. They have struggled for form over recent times and have sacked Crosby recently as they look to preserve their third tier status.

The Valiants have slipped into the drop zone and have a big decision to make regarding who to bring in as their next manager.

Arblaster was a hit with them and will now be eager to break into Sheffield United’s team in the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

The prospect has been on the books of the South Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Blades at various youth levels in the past and has played five times for their senior team to date.

The England youth international was loaned out for the first time to Bradford Park Avenue in non-league back in 2021.

Sheffield United then gave him the green light to link up with Port Vale in July and has since caught the eye.

Arblaster picked up an injury in December in their League Cup clash against Middlesbrough and has been recovering from that over recent times.