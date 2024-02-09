Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has said Tyreik Wright will miss this weekend’s clash.

Bradford City are back in League Two action with an away trip to the Racecourse Ground to face Wrexham.

Wright, 22, re-joined the Bantams on loan from Plymouth Argyle in the Championship during the January transfer window but has only played once since then.

Alexander has provided this injury update, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “He won’t be part of the squad at the weekend. It’s pretty much the timeline we thought at the start. We knew it wasn’t a significant injury with any long term risk, but more than enough to keep him out for the next couple of weeks from when he did it.”

Bradford City injury latest

Wright’s absence is a blow for Bradford and they will be keen to see their winter recruit once again.

He was a hit at Valley Parade during his loan spell during the 2022/23 season and scored four goals in 17 games which resulted in a move to Plymouth during over 12 months ago.

The attacker was part of the Pilgrims’ side who were promoted from League One last year under their former boss Steven Schumacher. However, his game time has dried up at Home Park in the Championship, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door on a temporary basis last month.

Wright is a product of the Aston Villa academy but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit. Instead, as well as his stint at Bradford, he had spells at Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United to gain experience before his permanent switch to the Green Army.

The Bantams remain without him as they prepare to lock horns with their ex-boss Phil Parkinson and Wrexham on Saturday.

Alexander’s men are 18th in the table and drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon last time out.