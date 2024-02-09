Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Callum Styles’ exit to Sunderland was ‘best’ for all parties involved.

Barnsley let the Hungary international head out the exit door in the January transfer window.

Styles, 23, joined the Black Cats on an initial loan deal running until the end of the season.

Collins has delivered his verdict on the move, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “It was best for all parties. Me and Callum had a good relationship, I played him a lot, he’s a Hungarian international with good quality, but ultimately he was always keen to pursue that move.

“A big thing, as you could see at Bolton, is we need people who are 100 per cent committed to being here.

“That’s not to say Callum didn’t show commitment to me and the team but, when a player expresses that real desire to move on, we have to consider it.

“Callum gets an opportunity to play for Sunderland. We had the opportunity to bring Josh (Earl) in who is a good long-term signing for us.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Barnsley boss on player’s Sunderland move

Styles’ departure will have freed up space and funds in Barnsley’s ranks. The Tykes ended up bringing in defensive pair Josh Earl and Donovan Pines from Fleetwood Town and DC United respectively this winter.

Losing a first-team player isn’t ideal but it would have been hard to stand in the way of a move to a Sunderland side who are chasing down a place in the Championship play-offs under Michael Beale.

Styles has been on the books at Oakwell 2018 and has since made 151 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 13 goals.

He enjoyed plenty of game time under Collins and featured for him on 22 occasions during the first-half of this campaign.

The versatile Greater Manchester-born man started his career at local side Bury and broke into their first-team as a youngster before being snapped up by the Tykes. Millwall came calling for him on loan 12 months ago and he went on to play 22 games for the London outfit last term.

It was a surprise to see him stay at Oakwell last summer so not many eyebrows were raised when Sunderland came calling for him.

Styles is now back in the second tier and will be eager to help his new club get into the top six. They face Plymouth Argyle at home this weekend.