The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Watford are 11th in the table are sat four points outside the play-offs. They were beaten 3-0 away at Southampton in their last outing in the FA Cup.

The Hornets also lost 1-0 at home to Cardiff City last weekend in their last Championship game. Valerien Ismael’s side will be keen to bounce back with a positive result against the league leaders.

As for Leicester City, they battered Stoke City 5-0 away last Saturday. Enzo Maresca’s men remain top of the tree above the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Watford’s result have dried up over recent weeks. They haven’t won in their last five games in all competitions.

“It looked like they would kick on after their 2-1 away win at QPR in mid-January but they haven’t won since then.

“Leicester are showing no signs of slowing down as they close in on an immediate return to the Premier League. They have a knack for winning games and should get another three points this Saturday, although it could be close.

“The Foxes have bags of quality into their ranks and should have too much for the Hornets here.”

Watford vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Watford’s push for the play-offs has really slowed down and with their home form in mind, Leicester City should be taking all three points from this one. The hosts haven’t won in five home league games.

“The Foxes remain in a commanding position at the top of the table and it seems a return to the Premier League as Championship champions is inevitable. This should be another fairly routine win towards that ultimate goal.

“I’m going for a 3-1 away win to make it three in a row for Maresca and co.”

Watford vs Leicester City prediction: 1-3