‘Another impressive win’ – Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland come into this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle looking to break into the play-off spots with a victory. Despite a challenging start to life on Wearside for Michael Beale, the Black Cats remain 8th in the Championship table and just a point off the top six.

Last time out, they played out a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough. Nazariy Rusyn equalised late after Marcus Forss’ opener.

Plymouth Argyle meanwhile will be keen to continue their strong start to life under Ian Foster. Perhaps the high point of his young tenure came in their last league outing, when they finally picked up their first away win against Swansea City.

The Pilgrims have now won back-to-back games in the Championship and sit 15th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a game that either side could emerge victorious form. That first away win in the league could be huge for Plymouth Argyle’s confidence and they could definitely claim another impressive win here given the indifferent atmosphere at Sunderland.

“However, for the most part, the Black Cats have stayed fairly solid at home. They should be viewing this as a great chance to claim a win that could prove valuable in the play-off race and for manager Beale.

“I can see the spoils being shared though. I’ll say this ends 2-2 in an entertaining tie.”

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-2

Harry Mail

“This won’t be an easy game for Sunderland against a Plymouth side who have been impressive since they picked Ian Foster as their replacement for Steven Schumacher earlier this winter.

“Although they were beaten by Leeds United in the FA Cup last time out, the Pilgrims will be in confident mood after picking up an away win at Swansea City last weekend.

“I can see them getting a result at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland are very reliant on Jack Clarke, if they can keep him quiet they should be fine.”

Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 1-1