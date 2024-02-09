Blackburn Rovers are set to name John Eustace as their new manager amid Jon Dahl Tomasson’s impending exit.

Blackburn Rovers’ boss Tomasson’s exit has been met with frustration by supporters of the Championship outfit. The situation regarding the club hierarchy and volatile ownership has made a tough environment for the Dane, and things have come to a head now.

John Eustace, however, performed well as Birmingham City boss before his equally controversial exit, as highlighted by the astounding drop-off in the Blues’ form once Wayne Rooney was appointed. He could prove a solid replacement for Tomasson, who is reportedly in line to return quickly as manager of Sweden.

Blackburn Rovers, currently sat 18th in the Championship table, face Stoke City at home tomorrow afternoon. It is unclear if he will be in charge for that game but with such little time until that fixture, it could be that he watches on from the stands.

With that in mind, we predict how Eustace’s first five games after the Potters clash could pan out…

Birmingham City (A)

Jacob Hackett: “A return to his former stomping ground makes for an extremely intriguing encounter in Eustace’s first match at the Blackburn helm.

“The Blues have picked up their form under new boss Tony Mowbray, so St. Andrew’s will not make for an easy visit. Aided by the new manager bounce, I can see Rovers battling out a point in this one.”

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-1

Preston North End (A)

“Away from home again, Eustace might fancy his chances against Preston with the Lilywhites’ home form having been up and down this campaign.

“Eustace will have been able to judge his new squad in more depth than he had for the previous fixture, and I would edge towards Blackburn grabbing a narrow victory at Deepdale.”

Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction: 1-2

Cardiff City (A)

“A third consecutive encounter away from home, this one might be a little trickier considering the Bluebirds’ January activity.

“Going three games unbeaten away from home to start off your managerial reign at a new side cannot be too easy, and I think the recently bolstered Cardiff side might hand Eustace his first defeat.

“A win, a draw and a loss would feel like an adequate start for the ex-Watford midfielder.”

Cardiff City vs Blackburn prediction: 1-0

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Norwich City (H)

“Four games into his stay with Blackburn, and finally a chance for Eustace to experience Ewood Park.

“No doubt buoyed on by the Rovers supporters for his first match in charge on home soil, I can see the occasion working in his favour and his new side taking all three points against the Canaries.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Norwich City prediction: 2-0

Newcastle United, FA Cup (H)

“The Alan Shearer derby. Joking aside, Ewood Park will be rocking for this one, although progressing to the FA Cup quarter-final would be a tough ask against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side.

“I expect any Eustace side to be up for the fight, especially in a tie like this, but it is hard to predict anything besides an away victory here.

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United prediction: 1-3