‘Worrying times’ – Ipswich Town vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town are in a rut and have not been able to get out of it in recent weeks. They’ve had challenging fixtures and injury problems but a run of one win in eight Championship games has seen them slip to 4th amid Leeds United and Southampton’s impressive form.

The Tractor Boys have drawn five in that run. However, they were beaten by Preston North End 3-2 despite Kieffer Moore’s best efforts to turn the game around.

West Brom meanwhile come into this one off the back of a 1-0 win over Birmingham City. They’ve now won four consecutive league games at The Hawthorns but remain 5th in the Championship table.

Away form has been hard to come by though. Carlos Corberan’s side have lost three in a row on the road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s no hiding that this is another challenging game for Ipswich Town. However, I see it as a fantastic opportunity to return to winning ways in impressive fashion.

“One win in eight combined with Southampton and Leeds’ soaring form has made for worrying times for the Tractor Boys’ promotion bid. They’ve maintained an unbeaten record at home though, and with West Brom struggling on the road, I can see a path to victory for McKenna.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends level, but I’ve got a feeling Ipswich claim a big win.”

Ipswich Town vs West Brom prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“Ipswich have lost their last two games on the spin against Maidstone United and Preston North End and are under pressure from in-form Leeds United and Southampton at the top end of the Championship.

“West Brom have had a decent season under Carlos Corberan and will be too opponents for the Tractor Boys. They will also be in confident mood after beating rivals Birmingham City 1-0 last time out.

“I think the Baggies will get a point at Portman Road.”

Ipswich Town vs West Brom prediction: 1-1