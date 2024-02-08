Leeds United and Bournemouth have agreed a £20m deal for Luis Sinisterra to stay with the Cherries permanently, as per reporter Mark McAdam.

Leeds United sent winger Sinisterra on loan to Bournemouth in the summer transfer window. He was one of multiple players to move on from Elland Road temporarily following the drop to the Championship.

Since then, the 24-year-old has played 17 times for the Cherries, managing three goals and three assists in the process. He’s operated on the left-wing and in attacking midfield for Andoni Iraola’s side, aiding their push up the Premier League table.

Speculation has circulated over the possibility of a permanent exit from Leeds United and now, a new update has emerged.

Writing on X, reporter Mark McAdam states that the Whites and Bournemouth have come to a £20m agreement to see Sinisterra remain on the south coast. One would assume the permanent contract will come into action in the summer when his loan officially ends.

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Leeds to turn Luis Sinisterra's loan into a permanent £20m transfer. The Columbian has scored three goals since joining in the summer. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) February 8, 2024

What could have been

Sinisterra arrived at Leeds United in the summer of 2022 with an exciting reputation. He had proven himself in Holland’s Eredivisie with Feyenoord, offering a direct and skilful dribbling ability on the wing along with a dual threat of goals and assists.

There were bright moments for him in his debut campaign at Elland Road too. However, the Colombian international spent spells on the sidelines through injury, limiting him to just 22 appearances across all competitions. His return of seven goals and an assist in that time is an indicator of what could have been though.

Had Sinisterra been fit to feature across the whole season, perhaps he could have had an inspiring role to play in staving off relegation. Ultimately though, he was cast to the sidelines too often and after relegation, he headed back to the top-flight with Bournemouth.

Now, it seems he’ll be staying put with the Cherries once his temporary deal comes to an end this summer.