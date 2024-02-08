Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has confirmed Matt Crooks is poised to travel to the United States for transfer talks with an unnamed club.

Middlesbrough looked to be done with losing players once the January transfer window closed. Carrick has had to deal with a depleted squad at times this season, and it seems someone else could be heading for the exit door.

Reports stated the versatile Matt Crooks had drawn interest from MLS side Real Salt Lake. Their transfer window remains open, and the former Rotherham United standout is someone on their radar.

Now, amid the reports, confirmation of the interest has emerged.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Carrick confirmed that Middlesbrough man Crooks is set to travel to United States in the coming days for talks with an unnamed club. He explained it is an opportunity the 30-year-old wanted to explore while stressing he believes there are options who can cover for a potential departure.

“Matt is going to travel over to America in the next day or two,” he said.

“I think every situation is different, and for this one it’s an opportunity for him and his family, one that he wanted to explore. We respected that, and while it’s not done at this time we will see how it develops.

“I think we’ve got really good options, with Riley [McGree] and Sammy [Silvera] back and Manu [Latte Lath] not too far away. I do feel with the players we’ve got, we’ve got a good balance. I’ve got a lot of faith in the boys, whoever plays.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A gamble for Boro?

Crooks has been Middlesbrough’s most regular starter in attacking midfielder this season. He’s notched five goals and six assists in 31 games across all competitions for the Championship club but interestingly, he hasn’t started in any of the last seven league games and has missed the squad on three occasions.

With Morgan Rogers being sold to Aston Villa though, that would mark the departures of Boro’s two main attacking midfield options. With the window closed, the only way to add a new face in that role would be to dip into the free agent market.

An exit could certainly leave them lighter on options, but there are a selection of versatile attackers who can play there. With Crooks now 30 and as his deal ends in 2025, this could be a chance for Middlesbrough to cash in while respecting the player’s wishes too.

It could be a gamble to let him go, but the decision to sanction talks seems a thought-out one from Carrick and his hierarchy.