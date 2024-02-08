The72’s writers offer their Grimsby Town vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Grimsby Town head into their upcoming League Two clash on the back of their 0-0 draw away at Accrington Stanley last time out. They had 58% possession against John Coleman’s side but couldn’t break them down.

David Artell’s men are sat in 20th position in the table. The Mariners are seven points above the relegation zone.

As for Stockport, they remain top of the tree after their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town at Edgeley Park in their last outing. The Hatters have Mansfield Town, Barrow and Wrexham chasing them down.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Grimsby are winless in their last four games and have won only once in their last seven league outings. It has been a tough season for the Mariners and their focus will solely just be on survival now under David Artell.

“Stockport have been a force to be reckoned with this term and are looking to win the title. Dave Challinor’s side were beaten in the play-off final by Carlisle United last year and are using the disappointment from that to fuel their promotion push.

“I think the Hatters will be too strong for their upcoming opponents.”

Grimsby Town vs Stockport County prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“While Stockport County’s form has been a bit patchy, you have to think they’ll emerge victorious in this one. Grimsby Town have a good bit of distance between themselves and the drop but they can’t afford to rest on their laurels, especially here.

“Challinor’s side have shown how they can punish teams when they’re off their game and the Mariners have certainly had some off days, especially at the back.

“I’ll say the visitors claim all three points here in a fairly comfortable 3-1 win.”

Grimsby Town vs Stockport County prediction: 1-3