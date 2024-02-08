‘Surprise package’ – Northampton Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Northampton Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of their League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Northampton Town head into this weekend’s fixture sat 11th in the table having enjoyed a decent spell of form over the last few months to rise up League One and away from the relegation zone.

Overall, it has been a good campaign so far for the Cobblers, whose aim pre-season would have simply been to avoid dropping back down to League Two. They now look well on track for a top half finish.

Bolton Wanderers’ aims are mightily different, however. Ian Evatt’s men are eyeing automatic promotion back to the Championship for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

The Trotters sit 3rd in the third tier table but boast two games in hand over 2nd place Derby County and three games in hand over top of the pile Portsmouth. They would go four points clear at the top if they gained maximum points from those fixtures as things stand.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Northampton have been somewhat of a surprise package this season with many having tipped them to head straight back down this campaign. Credit has to go to Jon Brady who has done an excellent job upon the Cobblers’ return to League One.

“Bolton, however, are a very strong outfit and look destined to secure promotion this season in my opinion.

“I would be surprised if Evatt’s men did not take all three points on Saturday to further boost their chances of a return to the second tier.”

Northampton Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

James Ray

“I can see this being quite a close run game. Northampton may have lost back-to-back games coming into this one but Brady’s bunch can really give strong sides a run for their money, so this is a potential banana skin for Bolton Wanderers.

“There’s no doubt that the visitors should have too much for the hosts. They’ve certainly got the edge in quality and with the promotion race still wide open, these are the games Evatt and co have to be taking maximum points from.

“I’ll say Bolton win 2-1, but the Cobblers will be out to spring a surprise.”

Northampton vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 1-2