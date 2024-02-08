Stoke City new boy Million Manhoef is expected to make his debut this weekend, as detailed in a report by StokeOnTrentLive.

Stoke City swooped to land the winger from Vitesse on deadline day last week and he penned a four-and-a-half year deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

Manhoef, 22, missed out on the squad last time out as the Potters were thumped 5-0 at home by table toppers Leicester City due to not receiving a work permit in time.

In this latest update regarding his situation by StokeOnTrent, he is poised to be given the ‘green light’ to play on Saturday as Steven Schumacher’s side head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Stoke City debut incoming

It is a big game for Stoke coming up and they could do with a positive result to avoid getting dragged into relegation trouble.

Manhoef is an eye-catching addition by the Championship side and he will inject more quality into their ranks for the remainder of the season.

He played for VPV Purmersteijn, Zeeburgia and Amsterdamsche FC before linking up with Vitesse in 2016.

The Holland youth international rose up through the academy of his previous club and was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

Manhoef went on to play 88 games for the Eredivisie outfit in all competitions and scored 15 goals, four of which came during the first-half of this campaign.

It has been a tough term for Vitesse and they decided to cash in on him when Stoke came calling this winter.

The Potters are sat in 20th place and are four points above the drop zone. They are also only a point behind upcoming opponents Blackburn.

Schumacher made a positive impression after his arrival from Plymouth Argyle but results have started to dry up again now.