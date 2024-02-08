Rotherham United will remain without Daniel Ayala and Grant Hall for their game this weekend, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

The Millers are bottom of the Championship table and are 12 points from safety.

As per the Rotherham Advertiser, defensive duo Ayala and Hall are sidelined still for Leam Richardson’s side.

Rotherham United defensive woes

Ayala hasn’t featured for Rotherham since December and is still on the road to recovery. The 33-year-old, who has played for the likes of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in the past, injects useful experience into their ranks and his absence has been a blow over the past couple of months.

The Spaniard has made seven appearances for the Yorkshire club so far this season and is out of contract this summer. His long-term situation is up in the air right now and whether or not he stays beyond June is likely to depend on what league the Millers find themselves in next term.

As for Hall, his status is more than that of Ayala’s. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is ‘on the mend’ according to the Rotherham Advertiser and is back outdoors at the training ground as opposed to the treatment room.

Rotherham need all the help they can get as they look to claw themselves out of the drop zone. Leeds will be a very tough clash for them and the Whites are in strong form at the moment as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League under the guidance of Daniel Farke.

The Millers then face Hull City on home next Tuesday. The Tigers are 6th in the table.