QPR have been taking a look at West Ham youngster Tyron Akpata on trial, as per their Academy’s X account.

QPR played the teenager in their London Senior Cup clash against Dartford earlier this week. They ended up losing on penalties.

Akpata, 17, has been a regular for West Ham Under-18’s side this season and has made 12 appearances for them altogether, 12 of which have come in Premier League 2, chipping in with a single goal and picking up four yellow cards.

The Hoops named him in their starting XI on Tuesday alongside experienced winger Albert Adomah.

QPR look at West Ham youngster

Akpata has been on the books at West Ham for the past few years and has progressed up through their academy.

However, he is facing an uncertain long-term future at the London Stadium with his current deal up at the end of the campaign.

QPR could see him as a potential addition for their development ranks and have a decision to make as to whether to sign him.

The Londoner, who is eligible to play for Nigeria down the line, is a versatile left-footed midfielder.

The Hoops are currently looking to preserve their Championship status under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes. He was picked as their replacement for Gareth Ainsworth earlier this term.

They won 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out to boost their survival hopes with Ilias Chair and January signing Joe Hodge on the scoresheet at Ewood Park.

QPR are now sat in 22nd place in the table and are in the drop zone along with Yorkshire pair Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

The R’s are three points from safety behind Huddersfield Town and are hoping the likes of Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Stoke City get dragged into the fight.