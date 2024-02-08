Port Vale owner Carol Shanahan OBE has said the club are interviewing potential new managers at the moment.

Port Vale are in the hunt for a boss following their decision to part ways with Andy Crosby.

The League One side currently have Will Ryder, Matt Done & Danny Lloyd in caretaker charge.

Their chair has provided this latest update regarding their search on an official club statement: “We are interviewing potential new managers at the moment and they are looking to see if this is the sort of club that they want to join. When the new manager arrives he will need the backing of the supporters, the board and the team to give him the best chance of being a success.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Port Vale managerial hunt

Port Vale have a big decision to make on who to bring in as Crosby’s permanent replacement.

They have been in poor form over recent times and have slipped into the drop zone in League One.

The Valiants are in a relegation battle and need to find some results from somewhere over the next few months to avoid dropping back in League Two.

They were beaten 1-0 at home by Leyton Orient last time out and have won just once in their last eight.

Port Vale are sat in 21st place and are in the bottom four along with Carlisle United, Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town. They are one point from safety behind Reading and have two games in hand on the Royals.

Next up is a tricky home clash against promotion hopefuls Stevenage this weekend as they look to return to winning ways.

They were dealt a blow this winter with loan pair Alfie Devine and Oliver Arblaster heading back to Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United respectively and the club are missing their quality in the middle of the park at the moment.