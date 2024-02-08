‘Neither are good enough’ – Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff City head into this weekend’s fixture having won two of their last seven fixtures, including their most recent match which was a 1-0 victory away from home over Watford.

Erol Bulut’s men currently sit 13th in the Championship table, five points away from those allusive play-off spots. Preston sit three places above them in 10th, making Saturday’s tie an important one in the top six push.

The Lilywhites have won two of their last five Championship fixtures, beating promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town 3-2 in their most recent clash.

Ryan Lowe’s men are just three points adrift of the top six and will see the trip to Cardiff on Saturday as a real opportunity to gain ground on the play-off spots.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Cardiff have bolstered their squad during the January transfer window and should feel confident on home soil despite their new boys not yet having settled in.

“Their victory at Vicarage Road last time out will have boosted morale for the Welsh outfit, although Preston’s recent win will have no doubt done the same for Lowe’s side.

“This is a close one to call, but I think the away side may just edge it if their last performance is anything to go by.

“I am going to go for a slender victory for Preston on this occasion.”

Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“Both Cardiff City and Preston are still in and around the play-off picture, even if their inconsistency hasn’t been befitting of a top six side. They both picked up impressive wins last time out and will be determined to build some momentum off the back of them.

“It makes it a tough game to call, and I’m not sure anything will split the two. Preston are poor on the road and Cardiff are struggling for form at home, so both could leave this tie fairly underwhelmed

“Either side could snatch a valuable win in the play-off fight but regardless of the result here, I’d say neither are good enough to get a top-six spot this season. Nevertheless, I’m going to say this ends level at 1-1.”

Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction: 1-1