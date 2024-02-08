Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks is on the radar of some MLS clubs including Real Salt Lake, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough could have a decision to make regarding the future of the versatile midfielder.

Crooks, 30, has made 31 appearances during the first-half of this season in the Championship and has chipped in with five goals and six assists.

In this update regarding his situation by the Northern Echo, he is believed to be attracting interest from America ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Middlesbrough man eyed

Crooks is under contract at Middlesbrough until the summer of 2025 meaning he still has over a year left on his deal.

Michael Carrick’s side are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and he has enjoyed plenty of game time this term as they chase down a place in the play-offs again.

However, if an offer came in that they couldn’t refuse then they could let him head out the exit door for a new challenge.

Prior to his move to Boro, he had spells at Huddersfield Town, Accrington Stanley, Rangers, Northampton Town and Rotherham United.

He isn’t the first player from the Football League to be linked with Real Salt Lake this winter. According to journalist Tom Bogert on X, they are admirers of attacker Josh Windass at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the expiration of his Hillsborough contract in June.

The Utah-outfit finished 5th in the Western Conference last year and could see Crooks as someone to bolster their ranks. They lost in the first round of the play-offs.

Salt Lake have won the MLS Cup once so far since being formed back in 2004. They are currently the home to former Everton and Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo and seem to be looking into the English market now for potential recruits.