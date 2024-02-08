The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday night.

Sheffield Wednesday have seen their relegation fears deepen after some encouraging spells under Danny Rohl. They’re now four games without a win in the Championship, with the heavy defeat against Huddersfield Town leaving them eight points off safety and 23rd in the table.

A second-half collapse saw them thrashed by the Terriers last weekend and the Owls met a similar fate in the week. They conceded three goals in eight second-half minutes in a 4-1 FA Cup replay loss to Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City have their own relegation fight to contend with. They’re four points clear in 19th but a dismal slide under previous boss Wayne Rooney means they’re firmly in the picture towards the bottom end of the division.

Last time out, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against West Brom away from home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Danny Rohl and Sheffield Wednesday have shown a knack for pulling a surprise win out of nowhere before. They need something similar here, with spirits desperately low at Hillsborough.

“Against a struggling Birmingham City side, it isn’t out of the question. However, two collapses in back-to-back games makes for really bad reading, and while I really rate Rohl, I just can’t see them turning things around now.

“The visitors need a win, and I think they’ll get it here. I’ll say the Blues win narrowly.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City prediction: 0-1

Harry Mail

“Sheffield Wednesday are in a bit of a mess and fans have started turning on Dejphon Chansiri now results have started to fall off again.

“The Owls have a decent manager in Danny Rohl but he is finding it hard to get the best out of his players at the moment. Their confidence will have been hit by their heavy loss at Huddersfield Town last time out.

“Birmingham have been much better under Tony Mowbray and should have no problems in staying up. However, I think they might be held to a draw at Hillsborough.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1