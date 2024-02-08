Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet is a pre-contract target for Turkish side Trabzonspor, a report from Fotomac has claimed.

Leicester City added Belgian ace Praet to the ranks in the summer of 2019, bringing him in as a high-profile addition following an impressive stint in Italy with Sampdoria. Since then though, the midfielder hasn’t been able to kick on as hoped with the Foxes.

The 29-year-old has played 96 times across all competitions, chipping in with five goals and seven assists while also spending a stint back in Italy with Torino. This season, Praet has played only nine times, and his deal is up in the summer.

Doubt has surrounded his future for a little while and now, fresh links over a move away have emerged.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Super Lig side Trabzonspor have identified Leicester City man Praet as a pre-contract target for the summer. Contact has been made with the player’s representatives and they could formalise their interest with an offer.

Destined for a fresh start?

With Praet’s deal up at the end of the season, it seems a new challenge will await the midfielder. Time will tell if that comes with Trabzonspor but given that he’s never really had a proper run of impressive form with Leicester City, it seems best for all that they part ways this summer.

A pre-contract agreement could prove shrewd business for the Turkish side. Praet will be sure to weigh up his options though with a new test likely after five years at the King Power Stadium.

His limited Championship game time shows he doesn’t really figure in the long-term plans of Enzo Maresca. Nevertheless, he’ll be keen to play a part where he can as Leicester City bid to hold onto their place at the top of the Championship table.