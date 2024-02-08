Leeds United were unbeaten across all competitions in January and after the closing of the January window, they will want to keep this momentum.

Leeds United are 3rd in the table as they look to push for one of the Championship automatic promotion places. They are a single point behind an impressive Southampton side, who are on a wave of form themselves.

January transfer windows are always quiet affairs at Elland Road. There is rarely enough business done to raise much excitement and that was the same this window just gone.

Leeds United only signed Connor Roberts from Premier League strugglers Burnley. He arrived on loan for the rest of the season and he adds to the Whites’ Welsh contingent.

But how does Leeds United’s winter business impact their starting XI? Here, we take a look at the strongest lineup Daniel Farke can field…

Leeds United’s strongest starting XI

Meslier (GK)

Roberts

Rodon

Struijk

Byram

Kamara

Ampadu

James

Rutter

Summerville

Piroe

In goal, Illan Meslier looks set to maintain the no.1 jersey that he made his own in the Premier League. As the Championship season has gone on, he’s looked increasingly more solid.

New signing Roberts hasn’t dropped down a league to sit on the bench, so he will likely depose teenager Archie Gray. When fit, Pascal Struijk would be a shoo-in to partner Joe Rodon in defence with Sam Byram taking up the left-back spot.

In midfield, it is hard to argue against the Ethan Ampadu/Glen Kamara pairing. They have been the most-used central duo this season and have looked good in every game, although Ilia Gruev’s recent form will give Farke food for thought.

Out wide and in the centre of the attacking three, the places are reserved for the following trio: Dan James, Georginio Rutter, and Crysencio Summerville. The goals and assists these three have makes it impossible to consider dropping any of them.

Up front, it is really difficult to argue against the goals of Dutch talisman Joel Piroe. With 10 goals to his name, Piroe is one of three Leeds United players to hit double figures.