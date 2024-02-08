Portsmouth will not be delving into the free agent market despite being hit with three season-ending injuries, manager John Mousinho has confirmed.

Portsmouth have already had a tough time with injuries over the course of the 2023/24 campaign. Star centre-back Regan Poole saw his season ended by an ACL injury back in November while loan ace Alex Robertson was ruled out for the campaign after undergoing hamstring surgery.

On top of that, various players have endured spells on the sidelines, limiting Mousinho’s options. And on Wednesday, it was confirmed in a huge triple blow that midfielders Joe Morrell (knee) and Terry Devlin (shoulder) would miss the rest of the season alongside new defender Tom McIntyre (ankle).

Many would think such blows would force Portsmouth into the free agent market, but there’s no plans to do so at this stage.

Speaking to The News, Pompey boss Mousinho acknowledged the far from ideal situation, but stated the League One leaders have no intention to move for any free agents. He said when asked about going into the market:

“Not particularly.

“It’s not ideal and we’d always want to go with four in the centre-back position, for example. But unless anything screams out at us, which it isn’t at the moment, there’s nothing we want to do and we’re happy with where we are.”

Strong in the face of adversity

It’s a tough challenge facing Portsmouth to deal with three more season-ending injuries. McIntyre looked poised for a prevalent role at the back following his arrival from Reading, midfielder Morrell is an influential figure in the middle, and youngster Devlin’s versatility has offered him increased opportunities recently.

However, Pompey have no choice but to grit their teeth and push on. They’re still top of the League One table and while squad depth as been depleted, they still have solid players who can come into the fray amid these fresh absences.

The strong mentality Mousinho has instilled into the group will really be put to the test over the coming months. If they can push through and make a long-awaited Championship return, it will be all the more sweeter given the injury adversity they have faced.