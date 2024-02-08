Derby County boss Paul Warne has said Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules is likely to be out of the rest of the season.

Derby County swooped to land the striker on loan last summer and his stay was extended this winter.

John-Jules, 22, has picked up a hamstring injury now which is a blow for the League One side.

Warne has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by BBC Sport: “I don’t think he will play again this season. He has had an operation and is having rehab at Arsenal at the moment, so I don’t think we will see him again this season.

“I’m really sad for the kid because he was getting himself into a really good place, where he was starting to get some really good minutes.”

Derby County injury blow

John-Jules’ setback isn’t ideal for Derby and leaves them an option short up top as they look to get promoted to the Championship.

He has made 14 appearances for the Rams in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals.

The former England youth international has been on the books at Arsenal for his whole career to date.

He has been a regular for the Gunners at various youth levels over the past few years but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants.

John-Jules is no stranger to a loan switch to the Football League and has had stints at Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town in the past to get some experience under his belt.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door again when Derby came calling and although he hasn’t been prolific for the Rams, he was just starting to find his feet.

Warne’s side are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Shrewsbury Town. They are 2nd in the table behind Portsmouth.