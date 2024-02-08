Crewe Alexandra have snapped up goalkeeper Keiren Westwood on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Crewe Alexandra have signed the stopper on a short-term deal.

Westwood, 39, last played for QPR in the Championship in 2022 and has since been a free agent.

The Railwaymen have now confirmed that they have brought him in as cover for Tom Booth.

Crewe Alexandra land ex-QPR man

Westwood is a shrewd addition by Crewe and his experience will come in handy in the dressing room as they look to get promoted from League Two.

The Cheshire side are currently sat in 5th place in the table as they prepare for their clash against Crawley Town this weekend.

Westwood joined his previous club QPR in March 2022 on a deal until the end of the 2021/22 season and played six games for them before heading out the exit when his contract expired.

The Mancunian, who made 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland national team, started out at Manchester City before having spells at Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday then signed him in 2014 and he became a key player for the South Yorkshire club.

He went on to play 184 games for the Owls in all competitions during his seven years at Hillsborough and helped them get to the play-off final back in 2016. However, he was denied Premier League football after Hull City beat them 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

Westwood is now back in the game at Crewe and will be hoping to help Lee Bell’s side go up. They are only two points off the top three now after their 0-0 draw away at Tranmere Rovers last time out.

Booth has been their number one this term backed up by Harvey Davies.